Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Energy Up After Valero Earnings -- Energy Roundup

01/26/2023 | 10:30pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of energy companies rose after strong earnings from one major oil refinery.

Valero shares rallied after the oil refiner posted fourth-quarter profit ahead of Wall Street estimates. A spike in natural gas prices in Europe and tight capacity in the U.S. allowed Valero to realize higher gasoline and diesel prices while availing of cheaper natural-gas feedstock at its U.S. operations.

Rival Marathon Petroleum rose in sympathy.

Oil majors such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron, which report earnings Friday, also rose. Oil futures rose amid optimism about the outlook for Chinese demand. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.47% 87.45 Delayed Quote.0.61%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 4.86% 187.79 Delayed Quote.0.75%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 4.02% 117.76 Delayed Quote.3.37%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 4.27% 135.35 Delayed Quote.11.53%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -2.30% 133.3458 Real-time Quote.-34.86%
WTI 0.83% 81.163 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
Latest news "Economy"
05:33pUtilities Up, But not by Much, Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:33pCommunications Services Up As Buzzfeed Rallies -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:32pAir-France-KLM slams Schiphol flight limits but says ready for summer
RE
05:32pTech Up After Strong Tesla Earnings; Intel Falls After Hours -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:31pDogecoin Lost 1.91% to $0.086 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBitcoin Lost 2.15% to $23068.12 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pFinancials Flat After Earnings, Data -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:30pHealth Care Up as Traders Hedge on Earnings -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:30pIndustrials Up After Mixed Durable Goods Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:30pMaterials Up After Steelmaker Earnings -- Materials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
2Wendel : Bureau Veritas has acquired a majority stake in CAP Government..
3PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Iron Ore Pelletization Torch Busines..
4UNICREDIT SPA : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
5Wizz Air revenue and passenger numbers jump in third-quarter

HOT NEWS