Shares of energy companies rose in anticipation of earnings reports from oil majors next week.

President Biden is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, aiming to close the remaining gaps in a Gaza cease-fire deal after months of fruitless negotiations.

French oil major TotalEnergies forecast third-quarter hydrocarbon production to remain largely unchanged from the second quarter, as it reported a fall in net profit for the three months to the end of June.

Oil futures rose for the second straight session, buoyed by the stronger-than-anticipated U.S. gross-domestic product report.

