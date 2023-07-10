Shares of energy companies rose as traders bet inflation data would ease.

Oil futures slipped after seeing their biggest weekly gain in three months last week. Traders were awaiting more inventory data to confirm an up-tick in U.S. demand. Natural-gas futures rose by more than 3% after reports of strong power-plant consumption.

Anglo Dutch major Shell is one of the drillers keenly awaiting upcoming test results from the Orange Basin offshore Namibia, which could echo discoveries off the shore of another underdeveloped nation, Guyana, said analysts at brokerage Citi.

