Energy Up As Oil Futures Close Around 3-Year High -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose alongside oil futures as traders bet the OPEC+ meeting would result in the cartel gradually increasing production.

Oil futures closed above $75 a barrel in New York for the first time since October 2018, building on a dramatic rebound from pandemic lows in negative territory.

Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Darren Woods apologized and disavowed statements made by two of the company's top Washington lobbyists after an environmental group released a video recording of their dismissing its public positions on climate change. The Exxon lobbyists were tricked into an interview conducted by Greenpeace representatives posing as recruiters, and told them that support for a carbon tax was an "easy talking point."

