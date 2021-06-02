Energy Up As Oil Futures Close at Highest Since 2018 -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rallied as oil futures neared the psychologically significant $70 per barrel level for the first time since 2018.

U.S. oil futures rose for the seventh time in eight sessions, ending up 1.6% at a two-and-a-half year-high of $68.83 a barrel, as investors bet that Iranian oil would not return to global markets in the near term. Iran is investigating a fire that sank one of its largest navy ships in the Gulf of Oman, according to Iranian state media, the latest in a series of blows to Iran's vital infrastructure and military assets.

While Iran hasn't accused foreign powers of starting the fire, Israel has publicly opposed efforts to re-engage with Tehran on nuclear-proliferation talks, and has launched covert attacks on Iranian assets in the past.

