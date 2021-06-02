Log in
Energy Up As Oil Futures Close at Highest Since 2018 -- Energy Roundup

06/02/2021 | 04:50pm EDT
Shares of energy companies rallied as oil futures neared the psychologically significant $70 per barrel level for the first time since 2018.

U.S. oil futures rose for the seventh time in eight sessions, ending up 1.6% at a two-and-a-half year-high of $68.83 a barrel, as investors bet that Iranian oil would not return to global markets in the near term. Iran is investigating a fire that sank one of its largest navy ships in the Gulf of Oman, according to Iranian state media, the latest in a series of blows to Iran's vital infrastructure and military assets.

While Iran hasn't accused foreign powers of starting the fire, Israel has publicly opposed efforts to re-engage with Tehran on nuclear-proliferation talks, and has launched covert attacks on Iranian assets in the past. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-02-21 1649ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.07% 34600.38 Delayed Quote.12.82%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.11% 71.28 Delayed Quote.34.31%
WTI 1.30% 68.752 Delayed Quote.38.93%
