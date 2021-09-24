Energy Up As Oil Futures Test Recent Highs -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose alongside oil futures, which tested multi-year highs.

Oil futures closed near $74 a barrel in New York, approaching the highest levels since 2018. Natural-gas futures resumed their early September rally, adding 3% to close above $5.14 per million British thermal units amid expectations for increased demand as the weather in much of the U.S. turns cooler.

The number of active, oil-targeted rigs in the U.S. climbed by 10 rigs for a second consecutive week to reach a 17-month-high of 421 rigs, according to the latest tally from oil-services company Baker Hughes.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-24-21 1622ET