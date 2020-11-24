Log in
Energy Up As Oil Prices Hit 8-Month High On Signs Of Air-Travel Rebound -- Energy Roundup

11/24/2020 | 04:23pm EST
Shares of energy companies rallied alongside oil futures, which traded around $45-a-barrel for the first time since the pandemic set in in earnest.

U.S. crude-oil futures for January delivery closed up 4.3% at $44.91 at the highest level since March 5, rallying for the sixth time in seven sessions.

Traders pointed to data from the Transportation Security Administration, indicating that 1.05 million passengers passed through their security checkpoints Sunday, the highest daily tally in nine months, as reported earlier.

Natural gas prices rose for a third consecutive session, ending up 2.4% at $2.78-per-million British thermal units, as forecasts for cooler weather in much of the U.S. boosted prices of the volatile commodity.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-20 1622ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.50% 47.86 Delayed Quote.-31.62%
WTI 4.07% 44.875 Delayed Quote.-30.81%
