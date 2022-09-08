Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Energy Up As Oil Rebounds -- Energy Roundup

09/08/2022 | 04:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of energy companies rose as oil futures rebounded from an eight-month low.

Demand fears have displaced supply concerns as the driving force in oil markets in recent weeks, amid clear signs of slowdowns in several major economies.

Oil supplies in the U.S. appear ample. Crude-oil stockpiles climbed by 8.8 million barrels to 427.2 million barrels, and are now just 3% below the five-year average, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Natural gas futures rose slightly, snapping a three-day losing streak.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-22 1651ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.76% 88.53 Delayed Quote.19.10%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.94% 457.3385 Real-time Quote.8.83%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.07% 371.1116 Real-time Quote.111.16%
WTI 0.98% 82.837 Delayed Quote.8.87%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:52pEnergy Up As Oil Rebounds -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:47pDeath of Queen Elizabeth marked around world with tributes and flowers
RE
04:44pCalifornia Grid Operator Issues Energy Emergency Alert 2 For Sept. 8
RE
04:44pCalifornia independent system operator (iso) issues energy emerg…
RE
04:43pU.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris
RE
04:43pU.s. federal communications commission to vote on new rules to r…
RE
04:38pToronto market climbs to 9-day high as financials rally
RE
04:35pWall Street ends higher, gains driven by banks, healthcare
RE
04:26p'Three-peat' La Nina outlook perpetuates W. Hemisphere crop worries -Braun
RE
04:19pU.S. wheat futures retreat after rally, corn also weak
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1New Apple iPhone will be available in Russia, trade minister says
2ECB raises rates by unprecedented 75 basis points
3Analyst recommendations: Asos, Nvidia, Roku, Intel, Williams Co...
4Bailey sends markets into a panic
5ECB promises more rate hikes after unprecedented increase

HOT NEWS