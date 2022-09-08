Energy Up As Oil Rebounds -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose as oil futures rebounded from an eight-month low.

Demand fears have displaced supply concerns as the driving force in oil markets in recent weeks, amid clear signs of slowdowns in several major economies.

Oil supplies in the U.S. appear ample. Crude-oil stockpiles climbed by 8.8 million barrels to 427.2 million barrels, and are now just 3% below the five-year average, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Natural gas futures rose slightly, snapping a three-day losing streak.

