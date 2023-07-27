Shares of energy companies rose alongside oil futures, whose resurgence continued in the wake of surprisingly strong U.S. economic data.

U.S.-traded oil futures closed above $80 per barrel for the first time in three months.

Efforts by Western nations to hasten alternatives to carbon fuels are unlikely to be rapid enough to slow oil consumption in the short term, according to one money manager. "While the electrification and de-carbonization of energy consumption is undoubtedly a very long-term secular trend, we believe we are still going to need a lot of oil & gas along the way," said portfolio managers at Austin money manager Alpha Capital Management.

Shares of Shell, Europe's largest energy company by market capitalization, declined after it posted a retreat in second-quarter earnings, hurt by a correction in oil and natural-gas prices.

The U.S. Supreme Court said that work can resume on the long-stalled Mountain Valley Pipeline, temporarily blocking a lower-court decision and potentially moving the project closer to completion as a legal fight continues.

