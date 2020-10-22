Energy Up As Pelosi Comment Spurs Stimulus Hopes -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose after a comment from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated that Republicans and Democrats may compromise on a second round of stimulus relief before the presidential election.

Oil futures rose by 1.5% to $40.64 a barrel after Ms. Pelosi said she and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were on the verge of striking a deal. One strategist said the outcome of the negotiations will be a pivotal event for the broad stock market because it could make a significant difference in the timing of fiscal relief -- a crucial factor in its efficacy.

"If they don't get it done before the election, you've got to think it's February before they get anything done, only because you have a lame duck Congress," said Joe Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "I didn't think it'd be getting this much attention right now. I thought you'd have to solve it by Monday [of this week]. Even the congressional people want to be turning their attention elsewhere -- to the elections."

