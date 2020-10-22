Log in
Energy Up As Pelosi Comment Spurs Stimulus Hopes -- Energy Roundup

10/22/2020 | 04:47pm EDT

Shares of energy companies rose after a comment from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated that Republicans and Democrats may compromise on a second round of stimulus relief before the presidential election.

Oil futures rose by 1.5% to $40.64 a barrel after Ms. Pelosi said she and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were on the verge of striking a deal. One strategist said the outcome of the negotiations will be a pivotal event for the broad stock market because it could make a significant difference in the timing of fiscal relief -- a crucial factor in its efficacy.

"If they don't get it done before the election, you've got to think it's February before they get anything done, only because you have a lame duck Congress," said Joe Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "I didn't think it'd be getting this much attention right now. I thought you'd have to solve it by Monday [of this week]. Even the congressional people want to be turning their attention elsewhere -- to the elections." 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-22-20 1646ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.02% 42.42 Delayed Quote.-35.20%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION -2.08% 39.97 End-of-day quote.-19.58%
WTI 1.91% 40.62 Delayed Quote.-35.02%
