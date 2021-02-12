Energy Up As Yemen Violence, U.S. Weather Buoy Oil-And-Gas Prices -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose alongside energy-commodity futures.

U.S. benchmark oil futures rose 2.1% to finish at a 13-month-high of $59.47 a barrel after reports of an attack by Iran-aligned Houthi rebels on a Saudi airport fueled the rise in crude prices. Oil futures have gained steadily in recent weeks in anticipation of another boost to global economic growth from accelerated vaccine rollouts and a U.S. economic stimulus bill.

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by seven in the latest week to 306, continuing the long and steady recovery from a pandemic-induced plunge in prices and exploration, according to the latest tally from oil-field services company Baker Hughes. Natural gas futures rose for the third straight week as Arctic temperatures spread nationwide. A freeze in Texas means that the cold weather is not just stirring demand for gas as a heating fuel and electric-plant feedstock, but also crimping supply as it forces drillers to shut in wells.

