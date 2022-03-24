Energy Up, But Lags Broad Market, As Oil Slips -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose, but lagged the broad market, as oil prices slipped from levels close to multiyear highs.

Oil futures ticked down, falling 2.3% to $112.34 a barrel in New York.

The price of oil has risen by roughly half for the year to date, sending ominous ripples through global markets and casting a pall on the outlook for inflation and economic growth. As a result, analysts say, the energy sector has developed an inverse correlation to the broad market for the first time in decades.

Natural gas futures rose 3.2% to $5.40 per million British thermal units, the highest closing price since Feb. 2, after a drawdown in U.S. stockpiles.

