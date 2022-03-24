Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Energy Up, But Lags Broad Market, As Oil Slips -- Energy Roundup

03/24/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of energy companies rose, but lagged the broad market, as oil prices slipped from levels close to multiyear highs.

Oil futures ticked down, falling 2.3% to $112.34 a barrel in New York.

The price of oil has risen by roughly half for the year to date, sending ominous ripples through global markets and casting a pall on the outlook for inflation and economic growth. As a result, analysts say, the energy sector has developed an inverse correlation to the broad market for the first time in decades.

Natural gas futures rose 3.2% to $5.40 per million British thermal units, the highest closing price since Feb. 2, after a drawdown in U.S. stockpiles.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-22 1620ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.05% 117.96 Delayed Quote.55.86%
WTI -2.90% 111.365 Delayed Quote.44.24%
WTI -2.90% 111.365 Delayed Quote.44.24%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25pBayer reaches $80 million PCB contamination settlement with Ohio
RE
04:24pIndustrials Up on Strong Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:23pU.S. unveils rule to speed up asylum processing and deportations at border
RE
04:23pMaterials Up as Inflationary Trends Seen Persisting -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:21pMcConnell says he cannot support Jackson for U.S. Supreme Court
RE
04:21pEcuadorean indigenous groups demand removal of hundreds of gas flares
RE
04:21pEnergy Up, But Lags Broad Market, As Oil Slips -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:15pFearing bombs and war, Kharkiv families spend a month underground
RE
04:15pC$ posts longest win streak in 6 years as VIX tumbles 8%
RE
04:14pCiti global co-head of markets Lathrop to depart
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia stocks jump as trade resumes after month-long break
2Mining firm backed by Bezos and Gates to begin Greenland drilling
3WRAPUP 2-U.S. labor market tightens as weekly jobless claims hit lowest..
4DELIVERY HERO : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
5Investis : Presentation of the annual results 2021

HOT NEWS