Energy Up, But Not By Much, After Inventory Data -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, after the Energy Information Administration reported higher production and stockpiles in the latest weekly data.

New York-traded oil futures fell 1.8% to $39.95 a barrel amid fears about the short-term impact of a failure to pass a broad stimulus package on oil demand.

Refiner Phillips 66 postponed plans for a full restart of its 260,000 barrels per day refinery in Lake Charles, La. due to Hurricane Delta, which made landfall in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday.

Poland's anti-monopoly office imposed a 29 billion-zloty, or roughly $7.58 billion, fine on Gazprom PJSC related to the building of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, alleging the Russian company failed to apply for the appropriate approvals.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com