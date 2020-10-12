Log in
Energy Up, But Not By Much, As Oil Slides, Investors Rotate Back Into Tech -- Energy Roundup

10/12/2020 | 04:26pm EDT

Shares of energy companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as oil futures slid and investors rotated into the technology sector.

The energy sector was among those that had benefited from a recent rotation out of the tech sector, but that trend reversed itself Monday.

West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery fell $1.28, or 3.2%, to $39.32 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, closing below the psychologically significant $40-per-barrel level, which is around the breakeven level for most U.S. oil producers.

The storm-caused shortages that had driven a rally in oil futures in recent weeks are now set to ease. Offshore oil production in the Gulf of Mexico is rising as workers return to production platforms and restart operations following Hurricane Delta, although the latest government estimate shows offshore output today reduced by 69%, or close to 1.3 million barrels-of-oil-per-day.

Natural-gas futures rose to a two-year high on Monday, extending a recent rally with traders preparing for colder temperatures and assessing the impact of weather-related supply disruptions.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-20 1625ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.67% 41.74 Delayed Quote.-34.18%
WTI -1.78% 39.484 Delayed Quote.-34.48%
