Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Energy Up On Reflation Bets, Modest Oil Price Rebound -- Energy Roundup

07/20/2021 | 04:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of energy companies rallied as traders jumped back into bets on "reflation trades."

Fears that the Delta variant of Covid 19 would slam the brakes on an economic reopening worldwide weighed on the energy sector, and sent oil futures to their biggest selloff of the year so far. Oil prices rose 1.5% to just over $67 a barrel a session after falling 7.5%. Natural gas prices continue to climb, ending the session 2.6% higher at $3.88-per-million British thermal units, the highest close since late 2018, reflecting forecasts for torrid heat in Texas and the South, which have seen relatively temperate summers so far.

Royal Dutch Shell confirmed it would appeal against a Dutch court ruling calling for the oil major to reduce its carbon emissions at a faster pace, saying it was being unfairly singled out.

Oil producers are likely to show discipline on capital spending in upcoming earnings reports, despite the resurgence in oil prices, said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-21 1644ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:45pEnergy Up On Reflation Bets, Modest Oil Price Rebound -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:41pNetflix provides anemic growth forecast, shares fall
RE
04:37pColombia government sends $3.9 bln tax reform to congress amid renewed protests
RE
04:35pU.S. extends protection for Citgo from PDVSA creditors through October
RE
04:35pFlooring Supplier Tarkett Sees Mostly Positive FX Impact in 1st Half --Currency Comment
DJ
04:30pOcc, federal reserve, federal deposit insurance corporation say they are committed to issuing joint fair-lending rules
RE
04:30pU.s. comptroller of the currency announces it will propose rescinding 2020 update to community reinvestment act rules
RE
04:30pU.S. banking regulator moves to scrap Trump-era fair lending rules
RE
04:29pWall Street bounces back on renewed economic optimism
RE
04:28pUk research and investment (ukri) has suspended grants to newport wafer fab under government instructions after its sale to nexperia- telegraph
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BUBBLES, BUBBLES EVERYWHERE: Jeremy Grantham on the bust ahead
2Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RUNNING LOW ON BATTERY POWER: Brexit Britain faces an acid test
4Wall Street reverses sell-off despite COVID variant concerns
5EU to tighten rules on cryptoasset transfers

HOT NEWS