Energy Up On Signs Of Trump's Health Improving, Stimulus Hopes -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rallied alongside the price of oil as President Trump looked set to check out of Walter Reed Hospital, and as a second stimulus bill remained on the cards.

Mr. Trump will seek to end speculation about the seriousness of his Covid-19 condition when he is discharged late this evening. There was some confusion over the weekend as the president's physician gave what appeared to be conflicting accounts of the seriousness of Mr. Trump's condition.

On Monday, the physician, Dr. Sean Conley, expressed confidence that it was now safe for Mr. Trump to return to the White House.

Natural gas futures rose 7.3% to $2.62-per-million British thermal units, surging back after a recent selloff.

The U.S. is quickly ramping up oil sales to China, the world's biggest importer, forcing traditional suppliers in the Mideast to look for new markets or hold on to their crude in an already oversupplied world, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com