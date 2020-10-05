Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Energy Up On Signs Of Trump's Health Improving, Stimulus Hopes -- Energy Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 04:30pm EDT

Shares of energy companies rallied alongside the price of oil as President Trump looked set to check out of Walter Reed Hospital, and as a second stimulus bill remained on the cards.

Mr. Trump will seek to end speculation about the seriousness of his Covid-19 condition when he is discharged late this evening. There was some confusion over the weekend as the president's physician gave what appeared to be conflicting accounts of the seriousness of Mr. Trump's condition.

On Monday, the physician, Dr. Sean Conley, expressed confidence that it was now safe for Mr. Trump to return to the White House.

Natural gas futures rose 7.3% to $2.62-per-million British thermal units, surging back after a recent selloff.

The U.S. is quickly ramping up oil sales to China, the world's biggest importer, forcing traditional suppliers in the Mideast to look for new markets or hold on to their crude in an already oversupplied world, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 5.12% 41.46 Delayed Quote.-38.30%
WTI 5.58% 39.365 Delayed Quote.-39.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:38pSEC sues John McAfee over recommending initial coin offerings on Twitter
RE
04:36pIndian govt names Shashanka Bhide, Ashima Goyal, Jayanth Varma as new MPC members
RE
04:35pTreasury Yields Hit Highest Levels Since June
DJ
04:33pWall Street gains as Trump to leave hospital, investors hope for stimulus
RE
04:32pVeolia says infrastructure fund meridiam, which has agreed to buy suez’s water operations in france as an anti-trust remedy, will double investments in that business
RE
04:31pCOVID-19 cases surge in U.S. Midwest and Northeast
RE
04:31pMaterials Up On Trump Health Update, Stimulus Hopes -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:30pBNK PETROLEUM : Announces shareholder meeting and corporate update
PU
04:30pPRECISION DRILLING : 2020 Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast
PU
04:30pEnergy Up On Signs Of Trump's Health Improving, Stimulus Hopes -- Energy Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WORLDLINE : Italy's Nexi, SIA strike merger to create digital payments giant
2U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
3DUFRY AG : DUFRY : and Alibaba Group have agreed to form a strategic Joint Venture in China and Alibaba Group ..
4NH FOODS LTD. : Britain open to Aussie-style EU trade deal but Australia wants more
5PHOTOCURE ASA : PHOTOCURE : announces new Cevira patent in Europe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group