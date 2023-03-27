Shares of energy companies rose and oil futures saw their biggest jump of the year amid signs of renewed stability in the U.S. banking sector.

Oil futures rose by 5.1% to top $72 a barrel, in their largest advance since early November.

Silicon Valley Bank, the root of the current bank crisis, was taken over by First Citizens Bancshares. Meanwhile, fears about the stability of German bank Deutsche Bank subsided.

Investors will likely remain nervous, and markets volatile, "until there's a healthy portion of time between the last blowup," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 1657ET