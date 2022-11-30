Advanced search
Energy Up Slightly After Fed's Powell's Comments -- Energy Roundup

11/30/2022 | 04:56pm EST
Shares of energy companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed the central bank is shifting to a more gradual approach on fighting inflation.

The Fed is likely to raise rates by half-a-percentage point at its next meeting, Mr. Powell indicated, while cautioning that labor markets would likely need to experience more of a slowdown before price stability was restored. Mr. Powell's comments triggered a rotation into laggards like the tech sector.

The energy sector has been the top performer of the 11 industry groups on the S&P 500 for the year to date as the war in Ukraine caused a spike in prices.

"Energy still powers the world, they still have great margins, they still have dividends, they still have buybacks, and they're going to benefit from elevated prices," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group.

Oil futures rose for a third consecutive session, topping $80 a barrel after the Energy Information Administration reported a drop in crude-oil inventories.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1656ET

