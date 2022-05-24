Log in
Energy Up Slightly as Natural Gas Closes at 14-Year High -- Energy Roundup

05/24/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
Shares of energy companies ticked up as natural-gas futures closed at an almost 14-year high.

Oil futures closed flat at $109.77 a barrel in New York ahead of inventory data.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the Biden administration hadn't ruled out a ban on petroleum exports in an effort to keep a lid on prices.

Natural gas futures rose 0.6%, closing at the highest level since August 2008, amid anticipation of increased demand for liquefied natural gas in Europe. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 1734ET

