Energy Up Slightly in Volatile Trading, Amid Growth, Inflation Concerns -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose slightly in volatile trading, amid concerns about how inflation will affect economic growth worldwide.

The price of oil continued to gain, topping $106 a barrel, but shares of producers such as Exxon Mobil fell amid fears of demand destruction.

European oil major Shell agreed to sell its Russian retail-station and lubricants business to oil giant Lukoil PJSC, the latest Western company to find a local buyer for its planned Russia exit.

Natural-gas prices surged in Europe, a day after Russia unveiled a set of sanctions on energy companies that could further constrain supplies. Among the companies sanctioned by Moscow were former subsidiaries of Russian state gas giant Gazprom in the European Union and the Polish owner of a key stretch of pipeline.

