Energy Up Slightly on Growth, Fed Policy Hedging -- Energy Roundup

01/19/2023 | 04:55pm EST
Shares of energy companies rose slightly amid mixed signals on economic growth and Federal Reserve policy.

Weekly jobless claims data suggested the economy is still running hot, spurring bets on higher rates, but slower new-home starts and comments from Fed officials suggested that the central bank could slow rate increases.

Natural-gas futures fell to another 19-month low as mild weather in the U.S. and Europe brings the yearlong rally in the volatile commodity to a halt.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-23 1654ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.48% 0.6909 Delayed Quote.2.55%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.38% 1.2389 Delayed Quote.1.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.17% 0.742 Delayed Quote.1.17%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.32% 1.08304 Delayed Quote.0.81%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.06% 0.012306 Delayed Quote.1.44%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.78% 0.63915 Delayed Quote.1.29%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.42% 146.2684 Real-time Quote.-27.31%
