Energy Up Slightly on Growth, Fed Policy Hedging -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose slightly amid mixed signals on economic growth and Federal Reserve policy.

Weekly jobless claims data suggested the economy is still running hot, spurring bets on higher rates, but slower new-home starts and comments from Fed officials suggested that the central bank could slow rate increases.

Natural-gas futures fell to another 19-month low as mild weather in the U.S. and Europe brings the yearlong rally in the volatile commodity to a halt.

