Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Energy Up With Oil Futures Ahead of Hurricane -- Energy Roundup

09/27/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of energy companies rose alongside oil futures as Hurricane Ian caused production shut-ins in the Gulf of Mexico.

About 190,000 barrels of oil in production has been curtailed due to the hurricane, which is bearing down on the Tampa region, even as some oil majors reversed course based on the storm's forecasted path. BP said it's already begun to redeploy workers to a pair of offshore oil production platforms that it shut Monday.

European authorities began investigations of mysterious leaks on two currently closed Russian natural-gas pipelines to Germany, pushing local gas futures higher. Natural-gas futures fell 3.7% to $6.65 per million British thermal units, the lowest closing price since July 14. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-22 1623ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HURRICANE ENERGY PLC -2.47% 7.9 Delayed Quote.113.16%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.10% 85.76 Delayed Quote.11.58%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -3.62% 316.5091 Real-time Quote.89.60%
WTI 1.77% 78.047 Delayed Quote.1.76%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:52pTSX posts longest losing streak since May as financials fall
RE
04:47pChina's MMG expects to invest $2 billion in troubled Peru mine -executive
RE
04:47pEU sees sabotage of Nord Stream, warns against attacks on 'active infrastructure'
RE
04:35pWall Street keeps selling as world assets fail to recover
RE
04:28pMaterials Down as Dollar Rises -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:24pEnergy Up With Oil Futures Ahead of Hurricane -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:22pChinese envoy says isolation and sanctions will lead to 'dead end' in meeting over Russia's referendums
RE
04:21pS&P 500 ends near two-year low as bear market deepens
RE
04:21pApollo Global exploring takeover of Ryder System - Bloomberg
RE
04:20pS&P 500 ends near two-year low as bear market deepens
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1President Energy Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended J..
2Analyst recommendations: Accenture, Adobe, Fedex, Snap, United Airlines..
3Aircraft parts output is being grounded by worker shortages
4China stocks rebound as consumer, tourism shares rise
5Fed's Evans sees interest rates at 4.25-4.5% by year end

HOT NEWS