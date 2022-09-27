Energy Up With Oil Futures Ahead of Hurricane -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose alongside oil futures as Hurricane Ian caused production shut-ins in the Gulf of Mexico.

About 190,000 barrels of oil in production has been curtailed due to the hurricane, which is bearing down on the Tampa region, even as some oil majors reversed course based on the storm's forecasted path. BP said it's already begun to redeploy workers to a pair of offshore oil production platforms that it shut Monday.

European authorities began investigations of mysterious leaks on two currently closed Russian natural-gas pipelines to Germany, pushing local gas futures higher. Natural-gas futures fell 3.7% to $6.65 per million British thermal units, the lowest closing price since July 14.

