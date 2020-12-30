Energy Up With Oil Futures On Vaccine Optimism -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose alongside oil futures amid optimism about the outlook for vaccines.

President-elect Joe Biden reiterated his intention to roll out 100 million vaccine doses in the first 100 days of his presidency.

AstraZeneca's vaccine, which the British company plans to distribute on an even larger scale than that of rival programs, received emergency-use approval in the U.K.

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. increased by three in the latest week to 267, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes.

