Shares of energy companies rose alongside oil futures amid optimism about the outlook for debt-ceiling talks.

Oil futures rose 2.8% to $72.83 a barrel, the highest level in more than a week. Oil prices had retreated in recent sessions because of fears that a U.S. debt default would have negative repercussions for the global growth outlook.

05-17-23 1737ET