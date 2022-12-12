Energy Up With Oil, Gas -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rallied in tandem with oil and natural-gas prices.

"Crude prices are rising on hopes China's demand situation will quickly improve and on concerns that supplies will be kept tight by both Russia and OPEC," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group, in a note to clients.

Oil futures rallied, adding 3% to $73 per barrel, as chart-following traders jumped in around the $70-per-barrel level. Natural-gas futures surged by 5% as an influx of colder weather is setting the stage for a volatile week.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1737ET