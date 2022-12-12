Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Energy Up With Oil, Gas -- Energy Roundup

12/12/2022 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of energy companies rallied in tandem with oil and natural-gas prices.

"Crude prices are rising on hopes China's demand situation will quickly improve and on concerns that supplies will be kept tight by both Russia and OPEC," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group, in a note to clients.

Oil futures rallied, adding 3% to $73 per barrel, as chart-following traders jumped in around the $70-per-barrel level. Natural-gas futures surged by 5% as an influx of colder weather is setting the stage for a volatile week. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.56% 78.13 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 4.93% 302.004 Real-time Quote.64.80%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.34% 61.66 Delayed Quote.-16.40%
WTI 1.97% 73.294 Delayed Quote.-5.15%
Latest news "Economy"
05:40pUtilities Up Ahead of Inflation Data -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:39pCommunications Services Up on Cyclical Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:39pTech Up on Fed Hopes -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:39pFinancials Up Ahead of Inflation Data, Fed Statement -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:39pConsumer Cos Up Slightly Amid Mixed Holiday Signals -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:39pIndustrials Up Ahead of Inflation Data, Fed Statement -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:39pMaterials Up on China, Fed Optimism -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05:38pU.S. FDA approves Mirati's lung cancer drug
RE
05:38pU.S. says to commit $55 billion to Africa ahead of summit
RE
05:38pEnergy Up With Oil, Gas -- Energy Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures rise ahead of CPI data, Fed rate decision in focus
2Euro zone bond yields edge up ahead of central banks, U.S. data
3Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -source..
4Exclusive-Geely's premium electric car brand Zeekr seeks over $1 billio..
5LOREAL : RBC lowers to Sell rating

HOT NEWS