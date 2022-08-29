Log in
Energy Up With Oil on Supply Concerns -- Energy Roundup

08/29/2022 | 04:22pm EDT
Shares of energy companies rallied alongside oil futures amid growing anticipation of supply curbs.

Oil closed at a four-week high of $97.01 a barrel after more indications from Saudi officials that a production cut from the OPEC+ cartel was likely.

"Oil has been trending lower but the supply side risks are too great and prices need to find a home above the $100 a barrel level," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst with foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group, in a note to clients.

China Petroleum & Chemical, the oil major also known as Sinopec, said net profit for the first half of the year rose 10% to about $6.33 billion compared with the same period a year earlier, mainly due to significant improvement in its upstream business. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 1621ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.18% 104.77 Delayed Quote.29.28%
WTI 4.23% 96.886 Delayed Quote.23.36%
