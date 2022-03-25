Energy Up as Attack on Saudi Facility Offsets Russian Oil Ban Failure -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose after reports of an attack on a Saudi Arabian oil facility offset developments in European diplomacy.

Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked an oil depot Friday in the Saudi city of Jeddah ahead of a Formula One race, the Associated Press reported, adding that the attack targeted the same fuel depot the Houthis attacked in recent days.

European nations failed to agree on a ban on Russian crude imports.

At a summit this week with European Union leaders, President Biden vowed that the U.S. would ramp up shipments of liquefied natural gas to Europe this year.

Anticipation of the LNG exports and cooling weather in key regions of the U.S. drove the price of natural gas up by 15% this week to the highest level since January.

