Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Energy Up as Attack on Saudi Facility Offsets Russian Oil Ban Failure -- Energy Roundup

03/25/2022 | 04:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of energy companies rose after reports of an attack on a Saudi Arabian oil facility offset developments in European diplomacy.

Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked an oil depot Friday in the Saudi city of Jeddah ahead of a Formula One race, the Associated Press reported, adding that the attack targeted the same fuel depot the Houthis attacked in recent days.

European nations failed to agree on a ban on Russian crude imports.

At a summit this week with European Union leaders, President Biden vowed that the U.S. would ramp up shipments of liquefied natural gas to Europe this year.

Anticipation of the LNG exports and cooling weather in key regions of the U.S. drove the price of natural gas up by 15% this week to the highest level since January.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-22 1627ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.51% 119.38 Delayed Quote.51.78%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 3.03% 262.7119 Delayed Quote.46.01%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.00% 42.6 End-of-day quote.18.99%
WTI 0.65% 112.735 Delayed Quote.51.97%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:32pU.S. Supreme Court backs Navy in fight with anti-vaccine SEALs
RE
04:30pAnalysis-Bogged down in Ukraine, Russia moves war goalposts
RE
04:28pEnergy Up as Attack on Saudi Facility Offsets Russian Oil Ban Failure -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:27pUkraine says 7,331 people were evacuated from cities on Friday
RE
04:26pThinning Antarctic ice shelf finally crumbles after heatwave
RE
04:24pAnalysis-Trudeau political deal offers Canada stability in raucous times
RE
04:23pWall Street pauses stock comeback, keeps Treasury yields climbing
RE
04:23pLatam currencies on longest winning streak in two years
RE
04:13pThinning Antarctic ice shelf finally crumbles after heatwave
RE
04:09pEU commission to discuss energy options with all parties, Italy says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1New rules for U.S tech giants to come into force in October, EU's Vesta..
2Analyst recommandations: Drax, Farfetch, Nutrien, PPG Industries, Sherw..
32021 Annual Report now published
4Shell boosts UK energy strategy with £25bn boost
5China stocks fall as hawkish Fed, regulatory concerns weigh

HOT NEWS