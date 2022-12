Shares of energy companies rose slightly as traders bet that commodity inflation would be revived in 2023.

Oil futures rose 6.7% to $80.26 a barrel in 2022 after peaking above $100 a barrel early in the Ukraine war. The energy sector of the S&P 500 is ending the year with record gains, even as the U.S. stock market heads for its worst performance since 2008, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

