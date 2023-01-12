Advanced search
Energy Up as Dollar Weakens -- Energy Roundup

01/12/2023 | 05:33pm EST
Shares of energy companies rallied as the dollar weakened against other currencies as weak inflation data were interpreted as opening the way to a more measured pace of Federal Reserve rate increases.

Oil futures rose for the sixth straight session after the Labor Department reported a significant drop in the rate of inflation in December.

Natural gas futures ticked up, but remained near multimonth lows under $4 per million British thermal units because of demand doubts.

The United Arab Emirates named the chief executive of its national oil company as the president of this year's United Nations climate summit, a controversial choice. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1732ET

HOT NEWS