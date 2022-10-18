Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Energy Up as Earnings, Economic Data Offset Commodity Price Drop -- Energy Roundup

10/18/2022 | 04:20pm EDT
Shares of energy companies ticked up as upbeat earnings and economic reports offset a retreat in commodity prices.

The Russian government blocked Exxon's efforts to sell its 30% stake in the Sakhalin-1 venture in Russia's Far East for months, and now wiped out Exxon's stake entirely.

BP shares rose after the British oil major agreed to buy U.S. biogas producer Archaea Energy for $3.3 billion, plus debt, in a bet on growing demand from customers for renewable fuel.

Natural-gas futures fell 4% to $5.75 a million British thermal units, the lowest closing value since July 6. Oil futures fell 3.1% to $82.82 a barrel, the lowest level since September. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-18-22 1619ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCHAEA ENERGY INC. -0.81% 25.81 Delayed Quote.42.34%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.90% 90.18 Delayed Quote.18.47%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -3.74% 292.0217 Real-time Quote.72.52%
WTI -3.03% 83.204 Delayed Quote.13.95%
