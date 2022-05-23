Energy Up as Gasoline, Natural Gas Near Record Highs -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rallied as the price of commodities lingered near record highs.

Gasoline hovered near all-time highs after a reported drop in inventories ahead of the summer driving season. Gasoline futures are down 5.6% from record highs a week ago, but up 70% for the year to date.

The Energy Information Administration last week reported that total U.S. motor gasoline inventories decreased by 4.8 million barrels in the week ended May 13 and stood around 8% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Natural gas futures surged 8.2% to $8.74 per million British thermal units as the biggest one-day gain since February carried prices to a three-week high.

The Biden administration is considering a release of diesel fuel from federal reserves to address skyrocketing prices and the threat of supply outages on the East Coast.

