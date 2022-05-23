Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Energy Up as Gasoline, Natural Gas Near Record Highs -- Energy Roundup

05/23/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of energy companies rallied as the price of commodities lingered near record highs.

Gasoline hovered near all-time highs after a reported drop in inventories ahead of the summer driving season. Gasoline futures are down 5.6% from record highs a week ago, but up 70% for the year to date.

The Energy Information Administration last week reported that total U.S. motor gasoline inventories decreased by 4.8 million barrels in the week ended May 13 and stood around 8% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Natural gas futures surged 8.2% to $8.74 per million British thermal units as the biggest one-day gain since February carried prices to a three-week high.

The Biden administration is considering a release of diesel fuel from federal reserves to address skyrocketing prices and the threat of supply outages on the East Coast. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-22 1724ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:44pFinancials Up after JPMorgan's View of Consumer -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:43pSpirit Airlines says shareholders unlikely to vote against Frontier deal
RE
05:39pConsumer Cos Up as Inflation Concerns Subside -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.74% to 94.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 1.20% to $1.0692 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.76% to $1.2588 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 0.02% to 127.90 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pBrazil set to make another 10% cut in import tax rates
RE
05:34pHealth Care Up on Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:32pBrazil's Cosan subsidiary Moove acquires U.S. PetroChoice Lubrication
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Economic outlook has 'darkened', business and government leaders warn i..
2Tencent chief causes stir with repost of article on China's economy
3Analyst recommandations: AbbVie, Amgen, Caterpillar, HP, Nike...
4Siemens Gamesa turnaround will take years, main owner says after $4.3 b..
5Financials, commodity stocks boost UK's FTSE 100

HOT NEWS