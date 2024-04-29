Shares of energy companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as hopes for a ceasefire in Gaza mounted.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken embarked on three days of uphill Middle East diplomacy, hoping to pause the bitter conflict in the Gaza Strip that is taking a heavy toll on civilians and inflaming anti-Israel sentiment in the U.S.

Oil futures slipped as traders bet U.S. pressure would lead to a truce between Israel and Hamas.

04-29-24 1758ET