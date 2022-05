Shares of energy companies rallied alongside oil prices, amid signs that China's Covid-19 lockdowns were set to ease.

Daily infection rates in Shanghai and other major Chinese cities are retreating.

Oil futures rose 4.1% to $110.49 a barrel, the highest close since March 25. Natural gas futures rose, but fell 4.7% for the week, only the third weekly retreat in the last 13.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-22 1727ET