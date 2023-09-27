Shares of energy companies rose after a leap in oil prices was triggered by a surprisingly large drop in U.S. stockpiles.

U.S. crude futures surged 3.6% to $93.68 a barrel, the highest value in more than a year as the march towards the psychologically significant $100-per-barrel resumed. The Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude inventories fell 2.2 million barrels last week.

Exxon Mobil, once the largest U.S. company by market capitalization, rose by more than 2% to a new all-time high. Still, its market cap remained below $500 billion, a fraction of the valuations that mega-cap technology stocks sport these days.

