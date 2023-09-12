Shares of energy companies rose as traders bet another round of inflation was at hand.

Oil futures closed at $88.84 a barrel, the highest level since November of last year. Efforts by Saudi Arabia and Russia to keep global supplies tight are driving up oil prices. Natural gas futures surged by more than 6%, as traders bet the oil strength would spill over into the heating-and-cooling power source, particularly on the cusp of heating season in the Northeast.

BP shares fell after Chief Executive Bernard Looney unexpectedly resigned, three years into his tenure, with Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss taking the reins on an interim basis. The British oil major said the Irish executive was "not fully transparent" about past personal relationships with colleagues.

