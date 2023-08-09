Shares of energy companies rallied as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for economic growth.

U.S. oil futures rose to their 2023 highs, buoyed by continued concerns over supplies that have been amplified by the latest turn in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Commercial crude-oil stockpiles climbed by 5.9 million barrels last week to 445.6 million barrels, coming close to the five-year average, the Energy Information Administration said.

