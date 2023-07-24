Shares of energy companies rallied alongside commodity prices.

U.S. oil futures rose 2.2% to settle at $78.74 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest close for the most actively traded contract since April.

There are signs that an escalation of the Ukraine War in the Black Sea region could constrain global commodity supplies.

Oil major Chevron waived the company's fixed retirement age for Chief Executive Mike Wirth, allowing him to remain at the top of the company beyond the mandatory retirement age of 65, which he will attain in 2025.

