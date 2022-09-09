Advanced search
Energy Up as Oil Prices Rebound -- Energy Roundup

09/09/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
Shares of energy companies rallied as oil-and-gas prices rebounded from a recent slump.

Oil futures rose by 3.9%, clawing back to the flat line for the week as the dollar lost ground against other currencies and U.S. production capacity looked set to tighten.

The number of active, oil-targeted rigs in the U.S. fell by five rigs in the latest week to a nearly three-month low 591 rigs, oilfield services firm Baker Hughes said.

Recently, domestic oversupply concerns have emerged, according to one observer. "Lately it has been mostly bad news for oil prices as demand concerns worsened given China's deteriorating Covid situation, a surprise jump in stockpiles, and on expectations world leaders will continue to exhaust emergency measures to send energy prices lower," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Group.

Natural gas futures rebounded somewhat, but finished the week 9% lower at around $8 per million British thermal units.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1705ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 5.69% 25.25 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.59% 1.15876 Delayed Quote.-14.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.38% 0.7672 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.29% 1.0039 Delayed Quote.-11.96%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.06% 0.012555 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.86% 92.11 Delayed Quote.12.57%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.54% 0.61017 Delayed Quote.-11.32%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.12% 375.2786 Real-time Quote.114.42%
WTI 3.81% 86.186 Delayed Quote.10.12%
