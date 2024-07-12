Shares of energy companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as a rally for oil stalled.

Oil futures fell slightly for the week, the first weekly loss in five weeks. The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. slipped by one this week at 478, and was down by 59 from a year earlier, according to the latest tally from oil-services company Baker Hughes.

U.S. natural gas futures rose for the first time in four days to end the week with a small gain amid expectations that Freeport LNG, a major Gulf of Mexico-based exporter of liquefied natural gas, will soon resume operations -- interrupted by Hurricane Beryl.

