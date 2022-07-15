Energy Up as Oil Rebounds -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies recouped some losses, mirroring a move in oil futures, after indications that Saudi Arabia had no plans to boost production in connection with a U.S. presidential visit.

President Biden arrived in the Saudi port city of Jeddah on Friday, greeting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with a fist bump.

Oil futures rose 1.9% to $97.59 a barrel but still retreated by 6.8% for the week, trading Thursday near levels last seen before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by two in the latest week to 599, according to oilfield services company Baker Hughes.

Shares of French oil major TotalEnergies rallied after marked growth in its refining operations buoyed second-quarter earnings.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-15-22 1627ET