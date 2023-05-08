Shares of energy companies rose as oil recouped a modicum of its 7% losses from last week.

Fears about an impending recession have faded somewhat, given Friday's strong jobs data. Gains were muted, however, because of concerns that Friday's data and upcoming inflation statistics would keep pressure on the Federal Reserve to maintain restrictive monetary policy.

"The latest labor market data looks too hot to justify a further dovish shift in Fed policy," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at money manager UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note to clients.

Occidental Petroleum began redeeming the 8% preferred stock it issued to Berkshire Hathaway in 2019.

A fire at one of the production units at Shell's Deer Park, Texas, chemicals complex on Friday afternoon was extinguished Sunday night.

