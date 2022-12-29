Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Energy Up as Oil Rises Modestly for the Year -- Energy Roundup

12/29/2022 | 05:33pm EST
Shares of energy companies rose as strong upward momentum drew traders.

The energy sector is by far the biggest gainer of the 11 industry groups on the S&P 500. Oil futures fell on the next-to-last trading session of the year as traders bet a surge in Covid-19 infections would offset the impact of loosened Covid restrictions in China.

The Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude-oil inventories rose by 700,000 barrels last week, an unforeseen buildup that raises questions about demand. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1732ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.02% 83.63 Delayed Quote.9.30%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.04% 429.6831 Real-time Quote.5.96%
WTI 0.08% 78.515 Delayed Quote.5.88%
HOT NEWS