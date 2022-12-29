Energy Up as Oil Rises Modestly for the Year -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose as strong upward momentum drew traders.

The energy sector is by far the biggest gainer of the 11 industry groups on the S&P 500. Oil futures fell on the next-to-last trading session of the year as traders bet a surge in Covid-19 infections would offset the impact of loosened Covid restrictions in China.

The Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude-oil inventories rose by 700,000 barrels last week, an unforeseen buildup that raises questions about demand.

