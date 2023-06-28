Shares of energy companies rose as traders positioned themselves for another bout of inflation.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell issued stern warnings on the likely persistence of inflation. The energy sector is one of the few that can benefit from rising prices.

Oil futures rose after the Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. commercial crude inventories fell by 9.6 million barrels for the week ended June 23. Natural gas futures are already trading at less than half the levels they reached a year ago ahead of another anticipated increase in stockpiles, The Wall Street Journal reported.

