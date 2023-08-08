Shares of energy companies rose alongside oil futures as traders bet global supplies would continue to tighten.

U.S.-traded futures closed at their highest levels in more than four months.

Fidelity Investments, Apollo Global Management and other creditors were stripped of control of Texan driller Mesquite Energy, as a bankruptcy court handed majority control to unsecured creditors three years after the investment consortium took over, The Wall Street Journal reported.

08-08-23 1739ET