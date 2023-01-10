Energy Up on Chinese Demand Hopes -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose as traders bet demand would rebound in China.

Oil futures rose for the fourth straight session in New York, as traders looked beyond the current Covid-19 wave in China and wagered on a resurgence in demand after the wave peaks.

Natural gas futures fell to their lowest levels since June 2021, as unexpectedly mild weather in much of the U.S. was set to weigh on demand. Warm weather in Europe has also eased worries of a supply crunch caused by the Russian natural gas embargo.

