Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Energy Up on Chinese Demand Hopes -- Energy Roundup

01/10/2023 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of energy companies rose as traders bet demand would rebound in China.

Oil futures rose for the fourth straight session in New York, as traders looked beyond the current Covid-19 wave in China and wagered on a resurgence in demand after the wave peaks.

Natural gas futures fell to their lowest levels since June 2021, as unexpectedly mild weather in much of the U.S. was set to weigh on demand. Warm weather in Europe has also eased worries of a supply crunch caused by the Russian natural gas embargo. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-23 1732ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.24% 79.57 Delayed Quote.-8.26%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -8.63% 164.2944 Real-time Quote.-17.10%
WTI 0.04% 74.681 Delayed Quote.-7.73%
Latest news "Economy"
05:56pStocks rise as Powell remarks avoid rate policy
RE
05:54pAustralian Cardinal George Pell has died, personal secretary says
RE
05:49pWashington police defend not arresting man who fatally shot teen
RE
05:49pAiming to cut emissions, New York to collect over $1 billion with big polluter permits
RE
05:46pMOF strives to extend duration of bond holdings by curbing short-term JGBs
RE
05:46pMof financial bureau chief saito: considering possibility of gx…
RE
05:44pNew York to collect over $1 bln with big polluter permits
RE
05:40pMof financial bureau chief saito: jgb holdings by overseas inves…
RE
05:38pMof financial bureau chief saito: we're stepping up efforts to i…
RE
05:36pMof financial bureau chief saito: striving to extend duration of…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Powell: Fed needs independence to fight inflation, should avoid climate..
2U.S. banks get ready for shrinking profits and recession
3Analyst recommendations: Admiral, Apple, AT&T, Boeing, NetApp...
4BYD's Shares Fall After Warren Buffett Cuts Stake in Company Again
5CGG Provides Q4 & Full Year 2022 Financial Update

HOT NEWS