Energy Up on Chinese Demand Optimism -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rallied amid optimism about Chinese demand.

China's official manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 52.6 in February from January's 50.1, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Investors are also rotating into value sectors, which are less sensitive to rising interest rates, from growth sectors such as technology, said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital.

Natural gas futures rose for the sixth straight session, testing five-week highs. Chevron is increasing its output of crude oil in Venezuela.

03-01-23 1700ET