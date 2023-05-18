Shares of energy companies rose as traders rotated into cyclical sectors, betting on a debt-limit compromise.

Oil futures slipped as traders of the commodity took a more cautious approach to U.S. default risks.

Natural-gas futures surged, settling at $2.59 a million British thermal units, the highest level since March, after the U.S. Energy Information Administration logged a slightly smaller-than-expected weekly rise in domestic natural-gas supplies.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-23 1738ET