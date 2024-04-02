Shares of energy companies rose alongside commodity futures, and amid deal activity.

U.S. oil futures closed above $85 a barrel, the highest level since October.

Oilfield services giant SLB agreed to buy ChampionX in an all-stock deal valued at about $7.8 billion.

The price of natural gas in West Texas has gone negative, meaning producers essentially have to pay pipeline operators to take it away, as mild weather nationwide during the winter has created a glut.

