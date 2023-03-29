Shares of energy companies rose as traders bet a banking crisis was close to an end.

Natural gas futures closed below $2 per million British thermal units for the first time since September 2020, bringing losses for 2023 so far to roughly 56%.

Maturation of oil wells in New Mexico and Texas has led to the release of natural gas trapped below the oil deposits, contributing to near record levels of natural-gas production.

