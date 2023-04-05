Shares of energy companies rose as traders bet the sector was better positioned than most for a potential new wave of inflation.

Gasoline futures hit their highest levels since October as the knock-on effects of the OPEC+ decision to reduce production hit refined-products markets.

French oil major TotalEnergies signalled it would stick with plans to invest roughly $10 billion in Iraqi energy projects alongside partners, reflecting the greater political stability in the country.

